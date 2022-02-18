FX’s ‘Atlanta’ To Bow Out After Season 4, Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz & Brian Tyree Henry Reflect On The News

This is not the news we expected to hear as we gear up to reunite with Ern, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van in season 3 of FX’s hit show Atlanta.

Donald Glover’s Atlanta superb run will end with the show’s fourth and final season. FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed the sad news. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall.” He further added, “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from ‘Atlanta,’ which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

Bruh.

The reclusive multihyphenate and his co-stars Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry also chimed in on the news about the show’s final season. Glover also revealed that he wanted to bow out after season 2.

Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.

Glover also pointed out that the decision to make season 4 the final chapter in Atlanta’s successful stint had nothing to do with the 8 figure deal he secured with Amazon in 2021. Glover did add that he is open to returning to show in some capacity, jokingly bringing up the idea of an Atlanta Christmas special, something we think would slap. “If there’s a reason to do it, of course. Like a Christmas special,” Glover said. “It always depends. I like keeping my options open.”

Beetz revealed that she was “a little emotional” about the show ended and felt the same way Glover does.

I was a little emotional, but I agree with Donald that we’re ending on what feels like a peak and not letting it peter out. I think the best thing is knowing when to end it and knowing when to move on with things. We are all doing other things. But we did all joke and talk about, wouldn’t it be funny if 15 years, when we have grandchildren, to come back. But I’m glad I knew it was ending because then I could really lean into the relationships, knowing this was my last chance to play Van. Van changed my life, and I loved her.

Henry reflected on his character Paper Boi’s future as a rapper as he gets older.

We’re all eager to figure out what becomes of the gang, what happens to us. I was wondering, what happens to older rappers? What is Albert at 55? Is he still going to be doing the same thing? But that’s the great part of coming to an end. For us, it just naturally felt like it was time. ‘Atlanta’ feels like an institution. You go to high school for four years, you go to college for four years, this was our own graduation of going somewhere bigger. I am so deeply connected to these people. That was the greatest gift of doing this show. If we decide to come back together when we’re 65, with arthritis medication and our walkers, we probably will because we’re all connected for the rest of our lives.

We’re going to be sad to see the show end, but we haven’t crossed that bridge yet. We’re going to appreciate Atlanta even more when it returns for its highly anticipated third season on March 24.

—

Photo: FX Network / Atlanta FX

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ To Bow Out After Season 4, Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz & Brian Tyree Henry Reflect On The News was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: