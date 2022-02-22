Conway The Machine emerged on the scene as a founding member of the still-growing Griselda Records camp alongside his brother, Westside Gunn. Now, the Buffalo, N.Y. star is declaring himself a free agent after sharing that his deals with Griselda and Shady Records are fully completed.

The Machine sat down recently with Bootleg Kev to discuss a wide range of topics, including his highly-anticipated Shady Records debut album God Don’t Make Mistakes. Continuing his no holds barred conversation style he’s displayed in interviews past, Conway shared on Bootleg Kev’s podcast that his obligations to Griselda and Shady are in the rearview but that doesn’t mean he’s closing the door on resigning with his partner.

“We haven’t really talked about that who knows, I mean that’s all of our intentions,” Conway shared. “It’s definite mine. But I’m just saying as of right now like it’s the end like you know.”

Conway continued with, “The paperwork I signed has been fulfilled it’s been fulfilled. It was all in together, like my Shady paperwork and Griselda paperwork, everything’s been fulfilled. And now it’s time to sit back at the round table and figure out the future is and what it got in store for me.”

Fans of Conway are aware that he’s founded his own imprint in Drumwork Music Group label with signees 7xvethegenius, Jae Skeese, Lucky Seven, Shots, and SK Da King on deck. It should be reiterated that there is no bad blood between Conway and Griselda, given that the gang all joined up on his latest single and video “John Woo Flick” from Conway’s Greetings Earthlings mixtape.

God Don’t Make Mistakes is slated to drop on Feb. 25.

Check out the Conway The Machine’s chat with Bootleg Kev below.

—

Photo: Getty

Conway The Machine Says Griselda Deal Completed, Declares Himself Free Agent was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: