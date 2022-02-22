New ‘Chappelle’s Home Team’ Netflix Series On Deck, Opens With ‘Earthquake: Legendary’

The much-anticipated series of comedy specials executive produced by Dave Chappelle will air on Netflix, starting off with veteran comic Earthquake.

Chappelle’s Home Team is a series of stand-alone comedy specials, all with Chappelle serving as the executive producer. Each special, which will air on Netflix, features a comic who he has worked with in the past who possesses over 30 years of experience on the comedy stage. The first of these four specials to make its debut is Earthquake: Legendary.

This special showcases the hilarious comedy of Earthquake, a D.C. native who has been a fixture on the scene for decades notably with BET’s Comicview, and is a recurring character on CBS’ The Neighborhood along with hosting his own show on Sirius XM Radio. Earthquake: Legendary is also executive produced by the comic and Rikki Hughes, Jermaine Smith and Emmy and Grammy Award winner Stan Lathan who is also directing each special. In it, Earthquake will deliver his signature comedy focusing on health, wealth, disciplining your kids and the perils of prostate exams among other subjects.

The next comedy special to air under the Home Team banner will feature another Chappelle collaborator, fellow D.C. native and veteran comic, Donnell Rawlings. Famous for his appearances on Chappelle’s Show, Rawlings has also been featured on HBO’s The Wire and in Disney/Pixar’s Soul in addition to being on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career. Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.”, Chappelle said in the statement announcing the specials.

Earthquake: Legendary will premiere worldwide on Netflix on February 28.

