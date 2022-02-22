As Kanye West fans await the release of Donda 2 on their $200 Stem Play device (good luck with that), they can at least enjoy a little bit of Yeezy as he joins Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys in a brand new video.

Coming through with visuals to “City of Gods,” Fivio, Kanye and Alicia Keys use some black-and-white cinematography to give the video a gritty feel as the three artists do their thing and Kanye rocks a full mask because, well, we have no idea. Might be to creep on Pete Davidson at this point.

Speaking of Kanye, while he no longer wants to be friends with Kid Cudi due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, Cudi seems to be doing just fine without Ye by his side as he links up with Bape founder, Nigo in the clip to “Want It Bad.” Turning up at a house party, Nigo and Cudi seem to be enjoying life just fine as they dance the night away with close friends and family.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kodak Black, Fredo Bank, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS – “CITY OF GODS”

KID CUDI & NIGO – “WANT IT BAD”

KODAK BLACK – “I WISH”

PESO PESO & GGO KURT – “FULLY”

OHGEESY FT. ELADIO CARRION – “GO FAST”

FREDO BANG – “4’S UP”

HOTBOII – “DREAM”

OMERETTA THE GREAT – “SORRY NOT SORRY”

MEMO600 FT. PNB ROCK – “NO PRESSURE”

CALBOY – “RUMORS”

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys “City of Gods,” Kid Cudi & Nigo “Want It Bad” & More | Daily Visuals 2.22.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: