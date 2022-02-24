Daredevil, Luke Cage & Other Netflix MCU Shows to Move To Disney+

Disney+’s Marvel lineup is about to get a bit longer as the MCU series that debuted on Netflix years ago will become a part of the Disney+ library sooner than later.

Mobile Syrup is reporting that this March, Disney+ will now be home to the now cancelled Netflix Marvel series such as Daredevil, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Iron Fist (we good on that one). The only catch is that Canada will have the pleasure of streaming the shows first before the U.S. gets their turn. Why? Who knows. The shows will remain on Netflix until March 1 and then hit Disney+ on March 16 beginning in Canada.

As to when the rest of the world will be able to watch these shows, Disney hasn’t made any announcements but it probably won’t be too long afterwards. With rumors that both Daredevil and The Punisher will be returning with new seasons under the Disney+ umbrella, it’s bound to happen sooner rather than later. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil already made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so that pretty much cemented his status in future MCU projects. Still hoping Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Punisher get the big screen green light as well. Iron Fist can kick rocks though.

Until that happens fans will be happy with Disney+’s new Marvel series, Moon Knight which premiers on March 30 but unlike Netflix, new episodes will be dropping once a week as opposed to an entire season in one fell swoop.

Are y’all looking forward to Disney+ incorporating Netflix’s Marvel series into their library? Let us know in the comments section below.

