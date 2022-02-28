CLOSE
The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Collection To Release This Week

Hypebeasts and sneaker bots are ready...

Nike Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High

Source: Supreme / Supreme

When it comes to hypebeasts, anything that Supreme touches turns to reselling gold, so you know whenever a Supreme/Nike collaboration happens, it is on.

Nike Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High

Source: Supreme / Supreme

This week the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Spring/Summer collection is set to release, so you know bots will be on high alert and sneakerheads will be fuming when they aren’t able to manually pick up a pair. Releasing in three distinct colorways, the Supreme Dunk Highs will be dropping in “Black/White/Varsity Red,” “Navy/Red/White” and “Varsity Maize/Pine Green/White” color blocks respectively and feature ““By Any Means” stitched onto the side heels.

While we’re not totally crazy about the colorways chosen to drop, y’all know these will sellout as fast as Kanye in a red MAGA hat, so if you’re able to land a pair count your blessings because resell on these will be a bit hefty.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High’s are set to release on March 3rd exclusively on Supreme’s website at 11am. Will you be trying your luck on that morning? Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know in the comments section.

Nike Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Nike Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Nike Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Nike Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High

Source: Supreme / Supreme

