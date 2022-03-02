Chingy found himself in headlines recently after a high-earning Estee Lauder executive posted a meme that referenced him while also using a racial slur. The St. Louis rapper responded to the chatter and showed leniency towards John Demsey for using the N-word in a meme that also made mention of COVID-19.

Demsey was a top-level executive at Estee Lauder reportedly earning near $10 million a year. Demsey shared out a meme featuring a pair of Sesame Street characters which was captioned, “My n***a Snuffy done got the ‘rona at a Chingy concert,” with one of the characters appearing sick in bed.

The furor over the meme spread quickly online, leading to Demsey’s ouster. Demsey did apologize for using the meme via Instagram, writing, “I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the terrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it before hand.”

The meme’s mention of Chingy was extremely unexpected and made its way to the rapper’s timeline. Chingy shared a comment under Demsey’s Instagram apology post, essentially writing that he doesn’t believe Demsey had bad intentions.

“I’m CHINGY who you wurr speaking of and I didn’t take it a way at all. Matter fact I can tell you wurr jus trying to be hip like the kids today an it jus came out the wrong way. I didn’t see it as being a racial slurr ethier my brother. I love you guys products always have and I hope you keep yurr job my man,” read the reply.

Chingy added to the discussion via an Instagram video, which can be viewed below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CailtR_A9l9/

—

Photo: Getty

N-Word Meme Using Estee Lauder Exec Gets All Clear From Chingy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: