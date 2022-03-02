Among the wide range of Hip-Hop superstars both past and present, few command the attention garnered by Jay-Z and Ye, also known widely as Kanye West. A new report highlights the fact that the Watch The Throne collaborators were the highest paid Hip-Hop artists last year, joining a list of other familiar names.

Former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley, best known for the “Hip Hop Cash Kings” tally at the finance outlet, now works on his own substack newsletter, Zogblog.

VIBE published a report regarding O’Malley’s findings, which zeroes in on a total sum of the earnings hauled in by these recording artists, including their brand partnerships and other related business holdings.

The top 10 highest paid Hip-Hop artists of 2021 are listed out in order below. Just outside the top 10, Doja Cat came in at 11 and Tech N9ne at 12 in a three-way tie with Birdman’s $25 million.

Jay-Z ($470 million)

Kanye West ($250 million)

Diddy ($75 million)

Drake ($50 million)

Wiz Khalifa ($45 million)

Travis Scott ($38 million)

DJ Khaled ($35 million)

Eminem ($28 million)

J. Cole ($27 million)

Birdman ($25 million, tie)

—

Photo: Getty

Jay-Z & Ye FKA Kanye West Named Highest Paid Hip-Hop Artists Of 2021 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: