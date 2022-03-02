Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With AmazeVR For First-Ever 10-City Virtual Tour

Hip-Hop superstar (regardless of what Joe Budden says) Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her signature knees and twerking to the world to a VR concert stage near you.

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with AmazeVR for “Enter The Hottieverse,” a history-making 10-city virtual tour across the United States that kicks off in April and wraps in July. If you’re a hottie who wants to attend but are worried because you don’t have a VR headset, don’t fret, AmazeVR and Thee Stallion got you.

AmazeVR is using this opportunity to present this as a new way to experience your favorite artists in a world still on edge from the COVID-19 pandemic, so understandably there are people not comfortable heading to packed concert venues. AmazeVR is also using this to bring VR to those who don’t have access to virtual reality because VR headsets are not cheap.

“Not everyone owns a headset, and not everyone can make it to their favorite artist’s live show,” Ernest Lee AmazeVR, co-CEO, says. “A VR Concert by AmazeVR opens up the possibilities for fans to encounter artists in a completely new way while knocking down all the barriers to entry that have made it hard to access the amazing experiences VR can provide.”

Once you purchase a ticket, it will grant you access to the virtual event that will go down at your local theater. When you arrive, you will be given a “Hottie Mounted Displays” (a cool way of saying VR headset), which will instantly transport you to a virtual lobby where you can hang out with other hotties as you patiently wait for the Houston rapper to take the stage. Once the show begins, fans will be treated to a multi-song visual experience that will feature a series of custom environments. Of course, we will also see the Good News crafter plus her backup dancers sporting custom stage fits that we are sure will tantalize our senses.

“Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” Thee Stallion said in a press release. “My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way, and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

AmazeVR stressed the event will comply with all local COVID restrictions, and AmazeVR staff will be on hand to “uphold the highest preventative standards to ensure the safety of guests and fellow staff members.”

Presale for “Enter The Hottieverse” begins March 2. These are the cities it will be stopping in:

Los Angeles April 5-10

San Francisco April 21-24

Chicago May 5-8

Dallas May 12-15

Houston May 19-22

Atlanta May 26-29

Miami June 2-5

Charlotte June 16-19

Washington DC June 23-26

New York June 30-July 3

For more details, head to AmazeVR.com.

—

Photo: Amaze VR / Megan Thee Stallion x AmazeVR

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With AmazeVR For First-Ever 10-City Virtual Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: