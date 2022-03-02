Howard Alum Creates Lucrative HBCU Apparel Partnership With The Brooklyn Nets

There’s something special about the pride and tradition of Black culture.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been the epicenters of Black culture for decades and now more than ever Black fashion is highlighting the contributions of these institutions to the culture.
Tahir Murray is a 2021 graduate of Howard University and he’s doing his part to infuse HBCU culture through fashion. Inspired by a commencement address from President Barack Obama, Murray chose to attend Howard University and created his apparel company “Legacy History Pride” that celebrates the unique culture at HBCUs while he was a student at Howard.
“We’re very intentional with every detail,” said Murray in an interview with Fast Company. “We’re a swaggy culture, and we want to make sure that the products we make are representative and synonymous to the excellence that’s rooted in the community.”
The 22-year-old Murray has been extremely efficient in expanding his brand. The company recently released a limited-edition three-piece collection in partnership with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets in conjunction with the team’s HBCU outreach and Black History Month programming.
LHP also had a deal with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks 25th anniversary capsule collection in 2021.
“We’re celebrating pioneers from the past, present, and future,” Jackie Wilson II, the Nets’ chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer told Fast Company. “Black history isn’t just something of the past but something that’s being created in real-time. We’re trying to show people in the community folks who look like them who are operating in business. It’s important that people see themselves in those leaders.”
Murray has come a long way from operating LHP from his dorm room at Howard. The company now holds 40 licenses out of 107 HBCUs. He has a market of approximately 228,000 Black and brown students and has a part of the revenue from each item sold donated to the historic institutions.
Murray is a byproduct of his late grandfather and father who were also Black entrepreneurs. He has learned so much from them and their tutelage has helped propel him to this point in his career
The brand has been worn by countless celebrities including Chance the Rapper, Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson, Nick Cannon, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Cam Newton, and Chris Paul.
In the future, Murray is planning to release products exclusively for women and kids and continue to partner with other organizations to create scholarships and fundraising opportunities for these schools.
“LHP is more than just a product,” Murray stated. “It’s a legacy story about creating opportunities, and LHP is a three-generation Black story in apparel. We just have to make sure we’re using these platforms to educate people and pour back into these communities that are influencing the culture.”
