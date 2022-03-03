Judge Denies Tekashi 6ix9ine Request to End Supervised Release Early

Looks like all the snitching he did on half of New York City’s real ones hasn’t garnered Tekashi 6ix9ine anymore favor with the law as he’s been denied a request to prematurely end his supervised release.

According to Complex, a New York City judge just shot down the “Gummo” rapper’s petition to terminate his five-year supervised release even though Tekashi’s lawyer tried to proclaim that the wannabe gangsta is now living a “law-abiding life” and hasn’t associated with “criminally minded individuals” since being sprung out of prison in 2020. We’re sure that “criminally minded individuals” wouldn’t wanna associate with him either given his history of loose lips, but that’s neither here nor there.

Still, Judge Paul Engelmayer wasn’t having any of it and stated that though Tekashi is living a non-criminal life these days, good behavior alone doesn’t warrant him getting out of his supervised release.

“Mr. Hernandez’s compliance with the law since his April 2020 release cannot be divorced from the fact that he has been under judicial supervision,” the judge wrote. “The supervised release regime has given Mr. Hernandez, like other defendants, a strong incentive to abide by the law. Although the Court is hopeful that Mr. Hernandez’s choice since his release to abide by the law reflects a durably matured internal compass, the Court today cannot be fully confident that, freed of judicial supervision, he would not lapse.”

Judge Engelmayer also pointed out that Tekashi only served 10 hours of community service out of the 300 he was ordered to do. 6ix9ine’s lawyers argued that due to his celebrity status, service options were limited as they would make him an easy target out in these streets and put his life in danger. The judge acknowledged their concerns but pointed out that there are options out there that would keep him safe as he’d done 10 hours of community service already.

“I think he earned the right to have his supervised release terminated early,” 6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro told Complex. “The judge decided that the application was premature, even though the law allowed us to make this right after one year. He’s basically been on supervised release close to two years. We thought that the judge should do it. Probation had no objection to it. The US Attorney objected, and the judge ruled in the US Attorney’s favor.”

Having issued the order without prejudice, the Judge left the door open for Tekashi to make the request for early termination down the line. Maybe now Tekashi will try to complete the 300 hours of community service before once again filing for early termination.

Luckily no one with hood ties has been kicking it with Tekashi because Lord knows he’d probably offer more information just to get out of checking in with authorities every so often. Just sayin.’

Judge Denies Tekashi 6ix9ine Request to End Supervised Release Early was originally published on hiphopwired.com

