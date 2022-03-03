Lena Waithe To Produce ‘Verzuz’ Doc, Swizz And Timbaland On Board

The Hip-Hop community is about get a deeper appreciation for Verzuz. Lena Waithe is set to produce a documentary on the battle platform that provided us so much fun during quarantine.

As per Complex the Chicago, Illinois native has secured the opportunity of a lifetime. According to the report her company Hillman Grad Productions has been contracted to produce a documentary project on Verzuz in conjunction with Amazon Studios. Titled Gifted & Black the feature film will explore the traditions of Black music from a wide array of angles. Set against the backdrop of the pandemic and the recent racial reckoning, Gifted & Black frames those traditions in the context of the collective resiliency fundamental to the Black experience.

“I’m grateful to Swizz and Tim for trusting us with something so historic,” said Waithe. “Verzuz is more than just two artists going song-for-song. It’s a testament to the power of Black people. It’s the joyful celebration of legacy that we all needed. With this documentary, we’re excited to take audiences behind the scenes of this global phenomenon, while also paying tribute to the artists that shaped us. We could not be more grateful to Amazon for seeing the vision, and this film wouldn’t be possible without our amazing filmmakers, James Adolphus and Ben Selkow. They have flown to every city, interviewed every artist, and continue to capture history as it happens. We can’t wait for the world to see how this whole thing comes together.”

“When we first started this mission the entire world had hit rock bottom. People were going through so much and Tim and I felt we should do something to help folks escape,” Swizz Beatz added. “The rest is history, we made the magical call to Hillman Grad because we only wanted people to see the best of the best.” Timbaland also expressed his enthusiasm on the project. “Swizz and I are excited to show the world everything that took place behind scenes during the process, while celebrating the artists that helped us build Verzuz“.

At this time there is no release date but the film is expected to stream on Amazon.

Photo: Triller

Lena Waithe To Produce ‘Verzuz’ Doc, Swizz And Timbaland On Board was originally published on hiphopwired.com

