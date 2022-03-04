Kendrick Lamar On Glastonbury Lineup with Billie Eilish & Paul McCartney

The famous Glastonbury Festival will have a historic tinge to it this year, as Billie Eilish is set to become the youngest performer to headline the event while K. Dot will also be on hand.

The largest festival in the United Kingdom took to social media to announce their lineup, with Eilish being front and center as a headliner. When it begins on Friday, June 24th, she will be 20 years and 6 months at the time being the youngest solo artist to do so. She’ll be joined by the iconic Paul McCartney, who will headline on Saturday, June 25th and Kendrick Lamar who will close things out on June 26th. McCartney and Lamar were set to perform at Glastonbury for its 50th Anniversary in 2020 with Taylor Swift, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As if those names weren’t enough, the superstar Diana Ross will also perform at the festival in the slot reserved for legends on Sunday. Other artists of note set to perform at Glastonbury when it opens on June 22nd will include Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Jessie Ware, Kacey Musgraves, Little Simz, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and St. Vincent along with Big Thief among the 89 acts in the lineup.

The return of the festival also boasts the organizers’ commitment to have gender parity on the bill. 48 of the 89 acts are women solo artists or groups that have women in them. Organizer Emily Eavis expressed her excitement: “It really is so exciting to be back. And it feels like we all need it. Everywhere I go, people tell me how much they’re looking forward to the festival’s return and how they’ve all been waiting for it. This will be our first Glastonbury for three years. It’s the biggest buildup we’ve ever had!” The full lineup is expected to be released in May.

