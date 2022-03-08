Amazon Launches Beta Version Of Amp, Focuses On Live DJ Shows & Convos

Amazon is in the early stages of rolling out a new app that will grant users opportunities to use its vast music library to DJ live shows and also host group conversations. The service, Amp, is currently in beta testing mode, and some big names in entertainment will join the space during its initial run.

Variety reports that Amp is now available for the Apple app store beginning Tuesday (March 8), and will give users immediate and legal access to millions of tracks from the catalogs of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group, allowing these fledgling DJs to hold conversations with other listeners.

From Variety:

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” said John Ciancutti, vice president of Amp. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio — spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming — with all that’s made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

To coincide with the launch, several artists will have their own live streaming shows including Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, Big Boi, Travis Barker, Tinashe, and Lil Yachty among others. Users will have to create a free Amazon account to access Amp and they’ll be able to either schedule pre-recorded shows or host live events with conversations with friends, fans, and listeners. The app will come to Android later this year.

For more information on Amp, click here.

