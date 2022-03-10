CLOSE
Who is Tariq Nasheed? Here’s What We Know About The Controversial Media Personality

He's been causing quite a stir on the internet for some time now with his controversial takes on Black American politics, dating, and systemic racism among other topics.

Who is Tariq Nasheed? Well, if you’re wondering. He’s been causing quite a stir on the internet for some time now with his controversial takes on Black American politics, dating, and systemic racism among other topics. Nasheed, who also goes by the name “Tariq Elite” and “King Flex,” recently published his fifth book, Foundational Black American Race Baiter: My Journey Into Understanding Systematic Racism, that dives into some of his arbitrary perceptions of race relations.

According to his IMDB page, the Detroit-born Birmingham-bred media personality left the deep south for the West Coast at the age of 17, after he “scraped up a $125 plane ticket.” Los Angeles served as the backdrop of his formative years as he studied various cultures, customs and forged new relationships that would help him break into the world of entertainment. Nasheed came into the industry swinging with his bold, explicit, and sometimes offensive points of view.

 

He’s written a series of controversial books on relationships

After gaining a wealth of street knowledge from “older hustlers” around Los Angeles, Nasheed pieced together what he learned from his cultural studies and psychology books and began developing what he referred to as “G.I.C.2 ” techniques, which stands for the game, intelligence, and common sense, squared.

Under his K-Flex persona, the 47-year-old author expounded upon his relationship theories in his first book, “The Art of Mackin”, which was published in 1999. Nasheed claimed that it was the first how-to book that taught men how to attract women by using certain techniques to get what they wanted, and without using deceitful tactics. “Whether it is sex, money or companionship, this book teaches men what to say, verbatim, in order to reach their intended goal,” the book boasts in its bio. “The Art of Mackin” sold over 250,000 copies and was a New York Times Besteller  His follow-up piece, “Play Or Be Played,” was catered towards women trying to learn “the game.”

In 2008, he released a controversial book called “The Art of Gold Digging,” a step-by-step booklet for the self-proclaimed gold digger, to learn how to get what they want from men. The book also cleared up misconceptions and stereotypes that are often associated with women wanting men to supply them with their desired tastes. Additionally, Nasheed has written a few other books including “The Elite Way: 10 Rules Men Must Know In Order To Deal With Women” and “The Mack Within.”

Unfortunately, at times, Nasheed has used dangerous rhetoric in the past when talking about related topics. The contended author has sparked criticism for preaching what he calls the  “negro bed wench mentality.” The spitfire media personality has used the term on multiple occasions when addressing Black women who have dated interracially on his Youtube channel and radio show. Historically, “Bed wench” was used as a term during slavery to disparage Black women who were raped by their masters.

From relationship enthusiast to filmmaker

Eventually, the author and internet personality transformed some of his controversial theories into films. Most notably, Nasheed was recognized for his Hidden Color docu-series that uncovers “the real and untold history of people of color around the globe.” Through in-depth interviews with historians, scholars, and social commentators, the film discusses why certain cultural contributions from African and aboriginal people were scrubbed out of history books. The film claims to reveal the truth about the Moors, the truth about the great West African empires, and the first original image of Jesus Christ. The third installment of the series explored how institutional racism impacted areas of law, public policies, and rules that provided the foundational building blocks of systemic racism.

More recently, Nasheed released a controversial doc called “Buck Breaking,” a project that explores how society strives to emasculate Black men through an “LGBTQ agenda.” The documentary has been heavily criticized.

 

He describes himself as the “World’s #1 Race Baiter”

The social activist claims to be the “World’s #1 Race Baiter,” and Nasheed sees himself as a proponent against white supremacy and racism towards the Black community.

However, his esoteric views landed him in hot water this year after the topic of immigration came up. Nasheed joined a Twitter Spaces conversation titled “How Does Immigration Benefit Black Americans.” The topic was about how immigration policies affect African immigrants. Somehow, the writer and filmmaker argued that African immigrants blocked opportunities from Black Americans, alleging that the community regularly discriminates against Foundational Black Americans, who he views as the originators of the United States. The comment bubbled up so much drama on Twitter, that it went trending. Many critics claimed that his statement was xenophobic.

