‘The Penguin’ Spinoff Series Starring Colin Farrell Ordered By HBO Max

You have to credit HBO Max for giving the DC Extended Universe new life with drops like the Snyder Cut of Justice League and the critically acclaimed Peace Maker.

Now with Matt Reeves’ The Batman all the rage amongst fanboys on the internet, HBO Max will be exploring the dark streets of Gotham City as Variety is reporting that the streaming network has ordered a Penguin spinoff series starring Colin Farrell (the man really did kill that role). While it was rumored for months that HBO Max was considering a limited Penguin series starring Farrell, it’s now been made official and the show’s star couldn’t be any happier returning as one of Batman’s best villains.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” said Farrell. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Maybe this new series will show how The Penguin ends up getting those fancy (and deadly) umbrella’s he’s known for.

Lauren LeFranc will pen the series along with being the show runner while The Batman director, Matt Reeves will executive produce along with Dylan Clark, who produced The Batman.

“I have long been a fan of the world of ‘The Batman,’ and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon,” LeFranc said. “I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen.”

With the way that The Batman ended, there will be a power vacuum in the underworld of Gotham City and best believe The Penguin will be doing his part to fill that void. Should be hella fun to see how things play out.

No word on when we can expect The Penguin to hit HBO Max but best believe will be tuning in the second the series goes live.

‘The Penguin’ Spinoff Series Starring Colin Farrell Ordered By HBO Max was originally published on hiphopwired.com

