Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Canceled After One Season

N’Credible seed spreader Nick Cannon’s talk show has been canceled. Variety reports staffers at The Nick Cannon Show were informed on Thursday (Mar.10) it was a wrap for the show. Luckily, there were enough shows already taped and banked that they will be able to close out the season with new episodes airing through May.

Variety also states that the sudden cancellation was sudden. The show’s crew and producers were not too surprised at the show’s abrupt ending.

Insiders say that a five-week hiatus was already previously planned, due to Cannon’s busy schedule with responsibilities for his long-running Viacom improv show “Wild’ N Out” and Fox’s hit primetime series “The Masked Singer,” which he hosts. The hiatus was set to start next week, which means staff would have returned to work in mid-April.

A source close to the situation tells Variety that staffers will be paid for a handful of weeks, but it remains unclear how long those payments will last. As for Cannon’s show getting axed, it was something many foresee happening because of its poor ratings that never could find its stride.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on ‘Nick Cannon,’” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the show’s producer-distributor, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury said. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

The Nick Cannon Show’s road to getting on TV was bumpy, and it almost didn’t happen. The show was originally supposed to premiere in 2020, but due to Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments he made on a podcast, the show was shelved until 2021.

With The Nick Cannon Show coming to an end, that doesn’t mean he will be hurting for work. Media mogul still his ridiculously popular variety show Wild’ N Out replaying every damn day on MTV and VH1, plus he is the host of the Masked Singer. The cancellation of the talk show also gives him time to be a dad to his flock of children.

