Rowdy Rebel “Al Haa Freestyle,” Trippie Redd “Thinkin Bout You” & More | Daily Visuals 3.10.22

While the world awaited the return of Bobby Shmurda to the rap game, many forgot that he was doing his bid alongside his homie Rowdy Rebel and while Bobby’s big music comeback has consisted with more twerking tunes than anything, Rowdy’s been dropping that block hugging music that heads can bop to.

Keeping that same hustler energy going in his latest visuals to “Ah Haa Freestyle,” Rowdy Rebel takes to the projects to link up with his goons before taking to the streets to hold down their block. Bobby would’ve somehow found a way to shake his rump to this beat.

Trippie Redd meanwhile seems to be all in his feelings and in his clip to “Thinkin Bout You” politics in a hotel room with his homies while he drinks the pain away and flashes stacks of cash in the shower for some reason. That was hella random.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, Pink Sweat$ featuring Tori Kelly, and more.

ROWDY REBEL – “AH HAA FREESTYLE”

TRIPPIE REDD – “THINKIN BOUT YOU”

KEY GLOCK – “PAIN KILLERS”

PINK SWEAT$ FT. TORI KELLY – “REAL THING”

BADDNEWS FT. KLASS MURDA – “NO FEAR”

CALBOY – “IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW”

J.I – “I AIN’T GON LIE”

