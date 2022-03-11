Why Are More Hispanics Subscribing To The Far-Right White Nationalist Agenda?

Racism is like cancer, ignore it long enough and it will corrupt everything around you including the minds of those it was intended to discriminate against.

A growing number of U.S Latinos are buying into the far-right, white nationalist narrative that’s seeped in hate and contradicts many aspects of their own culture.

One example of this is Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio. He is of Cuban-American and Afro-Cuban background and has for years spread neo-fascist, right-wing ideologies and promoted political violence in the U.S.

He was arrested March 8 on a conspiracy charge for his alleged role in plotting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Before his latest arrest Tarrio was given a five-month sentence for lynching a Black Lives Matter banner that was taken from a Black church in Washington, D.C. Last November.

Tarrio isn’t the only confused Latino American serving a cause that is against the best interest of people who look like him.

On Feb 23 a Texas man named Jose Gomez III pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime after he attacked an Asian family because he believed them to be at fault for the COVID-19 pandemic.

But why are these minorities following the agendas of racist white men?

Just like any other nationality, Latino Americans do not all think the same. How many of them perceive themselves is directly corollated to their unique American experience. Most Americans understand when it comes to advancement in the U.S., white usually wins. This concept affects the self-perceptions of minority Americans. If ‘white’ is the winning way, why not call yourself white (if you can pass).

According to Pew Research Center, more than half of Hispanics surveyed identified their race as White (58%), with the next largest share selecting the “some other race” category (27%).

Many Hispanics in the U.S. are identifying as white. This means it’s easier to understand why some of them find solace in right-wing ideologies.

If you don’t relate to the plight of the people who look like you, but instead relate more to the oppressor, you can be convinced that hurting your people is in your best interest.

Nick Fuentes, the leader of a Christian-based extremist white nationalist group is half Mexican American, he identifies as a white supremacist. He’s constantly peddling hate and even promoting violence against immigrants, some of which could even be his distant relatives. But he doesn’t believe he’s Hispanic, when he looks in the mirror he sees a white man, regardless of his last name.

Other experts point to fake news as a catalyst to Latino Americans embracing white nationalism. According to a report by Nielsen, 28% of news websites where Latinos make up 20% of the audience contained content flagged as mixed, biased, extremely biased, conspiracy, or pseudoscience.

Because young people spend so much time on the internet, they can become indoctrinated into right-wing ideas with no oversight or buffer to the truth. Social media sites help amplify untruths that if you are already feeling disenfranchised can easily grab a hold of you.

Misinformation is geared to steer you in whatever direction its creator intended. If that direction is racism it is not inconceivable to have Latino Americans with right-wing ideologies.

Latino Americans have also had a history of anti-Blackness. Black Honduran author Saraciea J. Fennell admits being taught as a young girl that light skin was better than dark skin. During an interview with CNN, she spoke about watching her siblings use bleach cream on their skin because they believed they were too dark.

“Once I got older, I realized it was an anti-Black practice because I was not being allowed to love the skin that I’m in,” she said during the interview. “We don’t tend to see stories publicly shared by those from the diaspora, it makes it seem as though we don’t exist.”

Minorities in America do not need to be on the opposite side of America’s fight for the soul of the country. White nationalists will try to convince anyone they are on the right side of history. Don’t fall for their malarkey to the point where you despise the people who look like you. If you have a voice to be a leader in the Latino community, don’t be bamboozled into fighting for the racists. Your people need you way more than they do.

ALSO SEE:

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio’s History Of Ls

Ohio Proud Boys VP Caught On Camera Hurling N-Word Around Before Punching Black Woman In The Mouth

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Why Are More Hispanics Subscribing To The Far-Right White Nationalist Agenda? was originally published on newsone.com