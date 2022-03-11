It’s been 25 years since Biggie passed away and left hustlers with a “Do’s and Don’t” list in the classic Life After Death cut, “10 Crack Commandments.”

Now Benny The Butcher is taking it upon himself to add 10 more rules to the hustler’s manual and comes through with the visuals to “10 More Commandments” in which he pays much homage and respect to the Notorious B.I.G. while blessing block huggers with more instructions on how to go about their business. Starting off at 20 with “count the money” and working his way down to 10, Benny drops some gems that should be common sense but are often overlooked such as “don’t ever burn the plug” and “no social media posting.” Dudes really do be burning plugs and bragging on social media though. SMH.

Having Puff Daddy talk at the end of the cut was a nice touch as well. Can’t say we saw that one coming.

Check out the full rundown on how to hustle in 2022 in Benny The Butcher’s “10 More Commandments” below and let us know if Benny left anything off the list that should be incorporated in the street game in the comments below.

Benny The Butcher’s Tanna Talk 4 out now.

Benny The Butcher Drops Visuals To “10 More Commandments” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

