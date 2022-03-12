CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Animated Short ‘Afro-Algorithms’ Explores A New Vision Of Combatting Bias In Technology

Written and directed by Anatola Araba, "Afro-Algorithms" is a visually stunning exploration into alternatives to addressing algorithmic bias.  

Afro Algorithms

Source: Mozilla / Mozilla

The short animation “Afro-Algorithms” turns traditional science fiction on its head, merging the political and the creative in a conversation about race technology and envisioning new futures. Written and directed by Anatola Araba, “Afro-Algorithms” is a visually stunning exploration into alternatives to addressing algorithmic bias.  

“Afro-Algorithms,” tells the story of Aero, the world’s first leader of artificial intelligence. Through a brief exploration, Aero learns her programming is incomplete and goes on a journey to fill in the missing pieces of data. She finds help from an unexpected source and fills in the gaps in the data initially excluded by her creator.

Araba told NewsOne that “Afro-Algorithms” took many different forms before she finally settled on 3-D animation. 

“Anything is really possible with animation,” she said. “Animation let me bring to light the visions in my mind that were so otherworldly. Like the location taking place in a very futuristic city that floats in the middle of the air or the enchanted forest that Aero goes in the project.”

Afro Algorithms - Anatola

Source: Sosie Almasian / Sosie Almasian

Working with 3-D animation also made it easier to have a remote team. Spanning the globe, Araba’s team included Nigeria-based Duru Azubuike as the lead 3D animator and South African art direct Nkosana Ngwenya as the 3D environment artist. Voicing Aero, the world’s first AI leader, is singer and songwriter Ava Raiin. Robin Quivers and Hoji Fortuna round out the cast. 

Taking a creative approach to the conversation, Araba said it was important to envision new ways forward to end bias and discrimination in technology. In under 15 minutes, Aero learns the value of different forms of information and experiences that can shape decision-making. 

“I wanted to take this real-life data and essentially say that we can’t use the data of the past to build the future,” Araba explained. “We have to try to imagine the future we want to have and then work towards that.” 

Winner of the Mozilla Foundation‘s 2021 Creative Media Award, Araba drew inspiration from many sources, including the Netflix Documentary’ Coded Bias’ and transmedia artist Stephanie Dinkins. Coming full circle, Dinkins moderated a panel about the film Thursday at MozFest.  

Afro Algorithms

Source: Mozilla / Mozilla

Araba described the impact of viewing Dinkins’ exhibit and reading the book “Weapons of Math Destruction.”  

“That body of writing is what opened my mind to the fact that sites like Google, or just the big technology companies, that a lot of people see as just a neutral place were actually perpetuating stereotypes specifically against Black and Brown people,” Araba explained.  

From search engine bias to issues with facial recognition software, technology bias impacts daily lives in many ways. 

“Just by typing something in about Black hair and seeing things that don’t reflect the reality, or typing in beauty and not seeing people with darker skin tones,” she continued. “That’s actually a reflection of bias. Both in our society but also embedded into the algorithms themselves.” 

Araba also talked about the limitations of data without understanding the context of how it is used in making decisions. A common example that has made headlines in recent years involves Black maternal health. 

But Araba says that expanding the possibility of new futures begins with embracing the tool of imagination.

“Imagination is the greatest tool of humanity,” she said. “And I wanted to incorporate that into the film because if Aero just used the data that she was given, she would just perpetuate the history of bias and discrimination and othering that the past shows us into the future that she is trying to lead.”

Ultimately, Araba’s animation offers an understanding of data and technical knowledge that appreciates multiple information sources to improve humanity.

“The moral of the story of ‘Afro Algorithms’ is trying to not use what currently exists as a roadmap to what is possible but to imagine the world we want to live in, and then work to bring that into existence,” she said.  

SEE ALSO:  

Netflix’s ‘Coded Bias’ Documentary Uncovers Racial Bias In Technology 

Girlboss Rally NYC 2018 - Day 2

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Continue reading Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

[caption id="attachment_4274481" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Symone Sanders speaks onstage at Girlboss Rally NYC 2018 at Knockdown Center on November 18, 2018, in Maspeth, New York. | Source: JP Yim / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:45 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2021 Originally published: Aug. 13, 2019 Cable news is a rough and tumble game of shade, wit and knowing your politics. That said, if anyone is going to share the screen with some of the most intelligent people on television, you better know what you are talking about. There are some folks who have laid down the law on television and there were reports of an all-Black panelist show on CNN just a couple of years ago. And while those plans to have a show featuring then-CNN stalwarts April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers never exactly came to fruition, MSNBC has been more than picking up the slack in that department. That was especially true on Monday when it was announced that Symone Sanders would be joining MSNBC as a host during weekends on an unspecified show following her surprise resignation as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson. "Sanders will bring her expertise, spirited rhetoric and sharp political insight to MSNBC’s multi-platform channels," MSNBC said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. "Her program will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries, and communities across the country. She will also interview law and policy makers, top government officials, scholars, and thought leaders." Sanders is a seasoned veteran of appearing on cable news shows to successfully articulate -- and at times, debate -- any given political point, like when she had to set the record straight about then-President Donald Trump's claim that he would have confronted the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter who killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmCTu2qgLQc It's a safe bet to expect more of that same energy when Sanders begins her stint at MSNBC. To be sure, Black folks have been slaying on cable news for years now. Whether it is fact-checking on Trump, reminding people of the legacy of Barack Obama or shutting down pure ignorance, they remain the voices for many of us. It has been a pleasure to see them lay down the law with grace and class. Most importantly, it is crucial that there are people who are doing the work to deliver the truth, especially in a time when the truth is easily dismissed by dangerous factions influenced by Trump's lies. These Black cable news pundits are documenting history, holding people accountable and making sure the record is corrected in 2022, even in the face of blatant lies. Keep reading to find some of their greatest and most epic cable TV moments below.

Animated Short ‘Afro-Algorithms’ Explores A New Vision Of Combatting Bias In Technology  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending on The Urban Daily
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>
Close