Red Bull BC One World Finals Makes Triumphant Return To New York #RedBullBCOne

Red Bull BC One, the global breaking competition series, will make its way back to the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City, this coming fall. Some of the world’s best b-boys and b-girls will converge in Big Apple at the 19th Red Bull BC One Finals, paving way for the glory of the gold at the end.

Hip-Hop Wired had the honor of covering the U.S. Red Bull BC One World Finals in 2021, and we’re excited to share with readers that the competition is coming back to the city where breaking was born and refined. Red Bull BC One will host over 60 qualifier events across 30 countries, with winners of the respective competitions earning entry into the World Red Bull BC One Finals.

Last year, the World Finals was held in Gdansk, Poland with B-Boy Amir from Kazakhstan and B-Girl Logistx from the United States taking the title after facing fierce and hungry competitors. With Breaking now recognized as an Olympic sport set for the Summer Games of 2024, many of the BC One hopefuls are taking measures to prepare themselves not only for the Olympic gold but also for Red Bull’s trophies.

“There is something special about the Red Bull BC One World Final returning to New York City,” Logan “Logistx” Edra, the youngest ever Red Bull BC One World Final champion at 19, offered in a statement. “As the next generation of breakers rise, I feel it’s important to honor breaking’s roots while breathing new life into the sport as it continues to amass international and well-due recognition.”

“It fills my heart with pride to see a ghetto born dance transcend beyond the basketball courts outside my Bronx River Projects window. What felt exclusive to our community is now a global sensation and I see every b-boy and b-girl as an extension of the culture,” New York City B-boy Alien Ness shared in a statement. “Breaking will continue to evolve, but will remain rooted in an unexplainable essence that connects us. If we could verbally explain it, we wouldn’t be dancing.”

As in previous leadups to the Red Bull BC One World Finals, the Red Bull BC One Camp will join competitors new and established for workshop series, panels, and much more. Fans who can’t make the events in person can observe all the action by way of Red Bull TV, and Red Bull BC One’s social media channels.

The Red Bull BC One Finals will take place on Saturday, November 12th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. Check out the official trailer below and follow this link for more information.

—

Photo Red Bull BC One

Red Bull BC One World Finals Makes Triumphant Return To New York #RedBullBCOne was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: