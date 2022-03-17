UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Chokes Out Gunman At Houston Sushi Spot

Kevin Holland might soon need to don a uniform of some sort if he’s going to keep stopping crime in the streets like the caped and masked fellow cleaning up Gotham. The talented UFC welterweight helped subdue and eventually choke out a gunman inside a Houston sushi restaurant earlier in the week and a profile on the fighter reveals more details.

The Houston Chronicle exclusively spoke with Holland one-on-one to have him explain the happenings this past Monday (March 14) at RA Sushi in Houston. Holland,29, was with friends having a good time next to a large group of patrons celebrating a birthday. Holland explains that he heard a gunshot ring off inside the establishment, and sprung into action.

More from the Chronicle:

Holland ran toward the scuffle but admitted it was difficult to immediately determine who was the shooter and who was the Good Samaritan. He determined the guy on the bottom was holding the gun while the other man was holding the hammer back trying to stop it from shooting. “I helped the guy pry the gun out of the guy’s hand,” Holland said. “After we pried the gun out of the guy’s hand, I grabbed the guy, put him in my lap, put him in a rear naked choke. I was choking him out.”

The shooter, identified by Houston police as 24-year-old Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego, was fast asleep by the time Holland was done. The fighter then flipped him over and straddled him until police arrived.

Holland added that he didn’t that he was the only hero of the night, acknowledging that others also did their best to take down the gunman and await the authorities, including his training partner. Holland’s skills are verified as he owns a black belt in both Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu and Kung Fu.

Back in October of last year, Holland ran down on an alleged carjacker where he resides and subdued the suspect until police arrived.

While we’re sure that Dana White and the UFC would rather not have their fighters moonlight as crimefighters, we’re happy that folks like Kevin Holland are out here doing the right thing.

