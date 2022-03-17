Have no fear, a white woman will explain Kanye West’s behavior for everybody. According to Ye’s latest ex, Julia Fox, the guy is harmless and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have nothing to worry about.

Despite the allegedly abusive and bullying behavior Yeezy has been exhibiting on social media, at least until Instagram suspended him for 24 hours, Fox insists the targets of his vitriol need not worry.

Reports TMZ:

We got Julia after a workout at Barry’s Bootcamp in WeHo, and asked her about Kanye’s string of threats against Pete … which started while she and Ye were still dating. Many people think Kanye’s crossed a line, Julia sees no real danger on the horizon.

ulia says Kanye wouldn’t follow through on any physical threats, and thinks it’s all just creative expression. While she does admit her ex comes off aggressive, she dismisses it as nothing more than talk … despite what D.L. Hughley or Trevor Noah might think.

Well if she says so… [sarcasm].

Fox also said she didn’t think Kanye West would harm himself and that she would give him a call. Well, that’s kind of her.

Julia Fox WhiteWomansplains Kanye West Behavior was originally published on hiphopwired.com

