Nicki Minaj & Coi Leray Team Up For Colorful New Single “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj‘s new single “Blick Blick” has officially arrived.

After a slight delay, the world has finally received the highly anticipated single one month after Benzino, father of Coi Leray, announced the collaboration on Clubhouse–resulting in the project almost not happening. Pushing past the premature announcement, the duo’s official colorful announcement dropped earlier this week with Leray dropping the surprise first, captioning her post, “trendsetters loading”—a clear indication the single will appear on her upcoming debut album, Trendsetters; along with the cover art which is splashed with bright pinks and blues and shows Nicki and Coi standing side by side holding prop guns.

As previously reported, prior to the release, Nicki revealed on Twitter that she “did pull” the verse but that “the label hit me going hard,” before crediting Leray with being the one to solidify the feature.

“But rlly I had a private convo w/ Coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label,” Nicki said. “I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022.”

Leray also tweeted out a few thoughts about her father’s behavior. “My dad has to realize that I’m my own person. Not only am I an artist, but ima young black WOMEN FIRST and he has to understand his actions and what he does can possibly affect me overall as a brand. [The] most important part of it all is, all this is bringing me and him closer,” the rapper wrote.

Benzino reacted to his daughter’s message by writing, “I’m just glad that everything turned out well. [laughing emoji] Thanks Nicki for coming through and congratulations CC, I’m proud of you and love you. [smiling emoji] #BlickBlick.” He also added, “But hey ladies, tell Morty at Universal he owes me a check for the promotion.”

In addition to clearing the air regarding the delay, Nicki also warned fans expecting to rap bar for bar with her on the first try, to pace themselves.

“And no you won’t be able to learn the verse right away so don’t try. Breath control. Breathe. Meditate. Diction exercises. Do that for the next 4 days. Then maybe. but I can’t make any promithis promithis promithis #BlickBlick 3.18.22”

Check out the new single below.

Nicki Minaj & Coi Leray Team Up For Colorful New Single “Blick Blick” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: