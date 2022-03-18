Amber Ali Drops Statement Calling Out Joseline Hernandez & Husband For Alleged Reunion Show Assault

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez and her husband have found themselves in some trouble following an alleged violent incident during the reunion show for Joseline’s Cabaret.

Joseline Hernandez has found reality television greatness again thanks to her hit Zeus Network reality competition show Joseline’s Cabaret. The show follows a bunch of aspiring pole dancing professionals competing against each other to win $10,000 and to be featured in the Hernandez’s Cabaret in Vegas. Clips of the show featuring Hernandez scolding the girls for their behavior or hygiene have gone viral numerous times on Twitter. But, following a reunion show for the recent season, Hernandez and her husband Balistic Beats could be in trouble after one of the cast members, Amber Ali, alleges things got violent on the set.

Recently, Ali released a statement from her attorneys from Adeife & Rabii law firm addressing the violent altercation. It states, “We are very saddened by the events that occurred during the taping of Joseline’s Cabaret reunion show yesterday. The acts that occurred are horrific, unacceptable, and far removed from any notion of female empowerment. It is neither permissible nor entertaining to be the subject of intentional acts of violence, irrespective of the gender of the perpetrator committing these acts. The network should ensure the safety and security of its cast members, which warrants the degree of care necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or harm.”

Riley’s attorneys said they would continue to “vigorously address and advocate” on behalf of their client.

Riley also stated, “I am so embarrassed, mortified, and depressed. I can’t stop replaying the events in my head over and over. Ballistic should be arrested! He and Joseline attacked me in front of cameras, crew, production, and guests! This is wrong. I want justice.” Riley also shared a video of herself from a hospital bed detailing what went down at the reunion show.

Prior to the statement released from Riley and her legal team, Hernandez and her husband said they were “sad” about the allegations against them, claiming the show was “created on the foundation of female empowerment.” They also defended Zeus Network and spoke out against bullying, violence against women at men’s hands, and unprovoked attacks. They must be talking about another Joseline’s Cabaret cause the clips circulating tell a different story.

We shall see how this plays out. Some feel this might be it for the Zeus Network show. It was only a matter of time things got out of hand on Joseline’s Cabaret.

Amber Ali Drops Statement Calling Out Joseline Hernandez & Husband For Alleged Reunion Show Assault was originally published on hiphopwired.com

