Prayers up for Young Thug and his family as TMZ is reporting that his child’s mother, LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Atlanta over the weekend.

According to the report Jackson was at a bowling alley at Metro Fun Center on Thursday night celebrating a friends birthday when a fight broke out over a bowling ball.

“A local reporter spoke to Jackson’s mom who said LaKevia was at the bowling alley to celebrate a friend’s birthday … and that the alleged shooter waited in the parking lot for about 20 minutes for her to leave.” https://twitter.com/toricoooper/status/1504833079919132677?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1504833079919132677%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2022%2F03%2F18%2Fyoung-thug-mother-child-lakevia-jackson-shot-killed-atlanta-bowling-alley%2F We can’t begin to imagine how tough this must be on Thugger and Jackson’s family. Police responded to the shooting at the Metro Fun Center and when they arrived Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. She was only 31-years-old. According to WSBTV the police only know that the suspect is male and are are using surveillance video of the incident, ballistic evidence, and eyewitnesses in order to get leads on the case. “This is truly an atrocity. A young woman has lost her life tonight as a result of an argument over a bowling ball,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said.”

Young Thug and LaKevia have a 14-year-old son, Kyvion, together.Rest In Peace, Queen.

Young Thug’s Baby Mother LaKevia Jackson Shot & Killed At Bowling Alley In Atlanta was originally published on hiphopwired.com

