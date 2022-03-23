YEEZY Brand Hires Former Nike ACG Design Director Nur Abbas

Kanye West’s YEEZY attire has gotten all kinds of criticism over the years as they overall designs look, well, struggle, but it seems like he’ll be getting some help updating that part of his fashion game as he’s gotten a seasoned designer to get down with his team.

Highsnobiety is reporting that former Nike ACG design director, Nur Abbas has been appointed to be the new head of design for Kanye’s YEEZY brand. Maybe Abbas will convince Kanye to put zippers on his next struggle bubble jacket or something. But now that he’s taken on the responsibility of helping YEEZY become a bigger brand than just sneakers, Abbas will be reporting directly to Ye (of course) while trying further expand YEEZY’s brand. He’s even be overlooking Ye’s music merch and Stemwear, a clothing line to accompany West’s Stem player.

Nur Abbas for his part is excited about the new opportunity.

“I’m energized to work with Ye because he cares so deeply about design and moving culture forward,” Abbas told WWD. “At YEEZY and GAP, I’ve met some of the most talented people and teams, and I’m looking forward to working with them all to extend this new creative vision to the world.”

Abbas has also done work from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and UNIQLO. Not a bad resume to have under one self.

Now that YEEZY will be under the watchful eye of Nur Abba are you looking forward to see what creations come out of their new umbrella or will y’all be passing due to Kanye’s recent behavior towards his ex-wife, her new boo, and his entertainment peers? Let us know in the comments section below.

