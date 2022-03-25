Joe Budden & Royce Da 5’9 Address Slaughterhouse Beef

Slaughterhouse, the rhyming quartet consisting of some of the brightest lyricists of their era, enjoyed the limelight under what was later viewed as a troubled major label deal under Eminem‘s Shady Records. Two of its members, Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked, recently released The Rise and Fall of Slaughterhouse, causing division between the group and some bitter feelings to boot.

During episode 517 of The Joe Budden Podcast, Royce Da 5’9 visited the program to continue the conversation regarding group tensions, which exploded in grand fashion during an Instagram Live session featuring Ortiz. Nickel Nine, like Budden, took umbrage with the fact that Crooked I and Quick (Ortiz) decided to go their own way and air out grievances on wax.

“I’m real big on my time, people valuing my time. When I seen that sh*t, and I heard that music, it’s the end,” Royce shared. “The life of Slaughterhouse flashed before my eyes—all of the memories, all of the time, all of the sweat equity. It’s everything that we put into it. It was a lot of work, man.”

In so many words, Royce felt slighted by the duo’s effort as did Budden and it was clear that whatever bonds the men shared at one point were deeply shattered. However, Budden revealed on episode 519 of his show that he bumped into Ortiz and Crooked in New York and said the trio shared a personal moment that he wouldn’t reveal to his listening audience but should give a glimmer of hope to fans of Slaughterhouse that the gang will rally once again.

If the group does decide to work on new music, the Hip-Hop community would be better for it. The body of work Slaughterhouse left behind showed and proved that they could easily live up and surpass their audio potential.

