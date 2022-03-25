With its growing popularity out in these sneaker brand-dominated streets, New Balance is on a mission and are continuing to grow their NBA athletic roster with some of today’s rising sports stars.

Already having a crew consisting of Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and Dejounte Murray, New Balance has now added the Chicago Bull’s superstar Zach LaVine to their growing roster of talent and we can’t say we’re mad at the pickup at all. Averaging 24.6 points this season for the surprisingly successful Chicago Bulls, Lavine seems like a pretty solid addition for New Balance who keep on signing and collaborating with some of today’s hottest names in sports and entertainment.

Will you be supporting New Balance now that they’ve signed the 2015 NBA Slam Dunk Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

NBA Star Zach LaVine Signs With New Balance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: