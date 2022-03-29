Is there anything Drake can’t do?

Last night the freshly braided 6 Gawd went on IG Live with Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin to open up some boxes of sports cards from the 1980’s and amongst them was a box of 1986 Fleer Basketball cards which is known for having the holy grail amongst it’s collection: Michael Jordan’s rookie card. Opening the box in search of the holy grail, Drizzy struck gold on the first try as he pulled the G.O.A.T’s rookie card from the first pack he opened and went bananas as soon as he realized what he just did.

Valued at over $700,000, Goldin Auctions sold two 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie cards for a record-setting $738,000 USD each this past February.

After going through the box, Drizzy was able to pull two more Michael Jordan Rookie cards along with three Jordan rookie stickers, bringing his total to six MJ treasures. The crazy thing about this is that Drake is down with Jordan brand so he could easily have Mike sign these cards and make them worth millions overnight. We doubt he’d actually sell them as he obviously doesn’t need the money, but they’ll definitely be something to have in the vault should he ever come across hard times (he won’t).

Check out the moment below and try not to hate too hard on the man.

Drake Pulls A 1986 Michael Jordan Rookie Card Fresh Out The Pack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

