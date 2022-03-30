August Alsina “Chooses Peace” In Instagram Post After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

We are hearing from everyone about “the slap” except the individuals directly involved. Jada Pinkett’s entanglement partner, August Alsina, has decided to chime in.

We are four days removed after Will Smith decided to get up out of his seat and slap the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth for a tasteless joke he made during The Oscars. Since then, there have been numerous opinions, most of them unwanted, “Twitter cancelations” and an apology from Smith himself. Even Jada Pinkett Smith decided to break her silence on the matter with a simple Instagram post, writing, “This is a season for healing, and I’m here for it.”

Following her post, Alsina thought it was a good time to seemingly share his thoughts on a matter with his own Instagram post that would have the world’s greatest detective, Batman scratching his head. In the IG post that features a photo of the R&B star in front of a painting featuring a peace symbol, Alsina left many believing that he was speaking about the slap seen around the world because his caption seems to reference Pinkett’s post.

The 29-year-old singer wrote:

choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within. Then turned Master

P (i) E^CE shown without, from your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while/after being broken to peace’s/pieces.

I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty) (cus the art of sharing temples can too be healing) My Nola mixed w/ My H-Town background of Top Tier DRIP & FLAVA & bag secure abundantly for the ones i love while trying to keep a clean heart out here. DassIT!!

After many tried to decipher what the hell he was talking about, he followed up his initial post with another cryptic one, but this time acknowledging that he was trolling. In the caption, he wrote:

aLgEbRa eQuAtIoNs & mOrSe codes. .. Jesus is a peace maker, so sit still bul’! For those of them in the back that like to solveaLgEbRa eQuAtIoNs & mOrSe codes...Jesus is a peace maker, so sit still bul’! Lol aight I’m done trollin… I love y’all

Clearly, he just wanted to involve himself directly since many people have brought up his name. Some believe that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock due to pent-up frustration and anger after Alsina’s loose lips revealed he had and Jada had an “entanglement.” Both Pinkett and Smith acknowledge the “affair” that happened when the couple was not together, and Alsina claimed that the Oscar Award-winning actor gave him his blessing to date his wife.

We hope Alsina doesn’t think this is a time to drop a new song regarding the situation.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

August Alsina “Chooses Peace” In Instagram Post After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: