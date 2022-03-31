Zoë Kravitz Dragged Over Predatory Comments After Shading Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Zoe Kravitz has found herself in hot water after taking to social media to throw shade at Will Smith over slapping Chris Rock at The 94th Annual Oscars.

In an Instagram post showcasing her red carpet look, Kravitz took to the caption to share her feelings regarding the hot topic writing: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Clearly, she felt her message wasn’t received because she then took to social media uploading a second photo from the afterparty hours later with the caption: “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Although Will Smith has since issued apology to Chris Rock and the Academy, The Batman star’s attempt to denounce Smith who took to the stage and smacked Rock across the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, instead made her the target of backlash after seemingly predatory comments were reposted online from an interview with the actress making out of place comments about Jaden Smith, who at the time was just 14-years-old– while she was 24.

During an interview with V magazine in 2013, the Big Little Lies actress previously shared a few problematic comments about Will’s son, Jaden Smith, calling him “handsome” before adding that she “was always like, ‘When you’re older, you know, we’ll hangout… Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.’”

“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you,” Zoë told the publication. “He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, When you’re older, you know, we’ll hangout … Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.”

In addition to the comments, fans also reposted a clip of Kravitz saying she brought Jaden Smith as a date to a movie premiere in 2014, telling the Extra TV reporter: “I dragged him out tonight. This is my date.”

In addition to her own comments and behavior, fans also called out the High Fidelity for her close friendship with designer Alexander Wang, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple people– a claim he vehemently denied via a statement early last year, before expressing regret a few months later.

“It was not easy for [the alleged victims] to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors.”

While many have dubbed Zoe Kravitz’s comments about Jaden Smith and continued friendship with Alexander Wang as inappropriate, some questioned why people are only now choosing to condemn the actor noting that prior to the backlash it was never brought up depsite being well known.

In reagrds to slapgate, the Fresh Prince is likely to be disciplined and may even have his Academy membership suspended, according to the latest statement from the Academy Awards regarding the incident, however, his award for Best Actor — his first Oscar won Sunday night for his role in “King Richard” — is less likely to be revoked.

Rock chose not to file police report against Smith for his onstage slap, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, but he did give his first public reponse to the incident. According to Hollywood Unlocked, at the opening of his Ego Death World Tour at Boston’s Wilbur theater Wednesday night, Rock was welcomed by the sold-out crowd with a three-minute standing ovation, before asking the audience “How was your weekend?,” noting that he is “still kinda processing what happened” and that “at some point” he will talk about “that sh*t,” and “it will be serious, and it will be funny.”

During the second show Rock refuted Diddy’s statement that he and Will Smith made up, saying: “I haven’t talked to anyone despite what you may have heard.”

