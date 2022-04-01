A fugitive’s run has come to a close. United States Marshalls have finally booked a man that is suspected of killing a gang rival in the Bronx.

As spotted on The New York Daily News Abdiel Payano was apprehended on Thursday, March 10 at the Hollywood Gateway Inn in Hollywood, Florida. He was arrived back in the Bronx on Wednesday, March 30 where he was charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession. The 25 year-old Bronx native is thought to have stabbed Christopher Martinez near West 183rd Street and Sedgwick Avenue in the University Heights section of The Bronx on September 10, 2021.

After the melee, locals reported the incident and medics rushed to the scene. Martinez was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital were he hung on for dear life for about week until he succumbed to his injuries. Local police claim Martinez was poked more than 10 times and was an enforcer for the Trinitarios gang. He previously served three years in state prison for selling drugs.

At this time the motive for the murder is unclear. Payano has prior convictions for marijuana and grand larceny. A trial date has yet to be assigned.

Photo: Getty

Bronx Man Wanted For Fatal Gang Stabbing Nabbed In Florida Hotel was originally published on hiphopwired.com

