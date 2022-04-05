LL COOL J Announces Brand New ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL

LL COOL J famously delivered the blistering 1980s hit “Rock The Bells” in the early days of his recording career, and the phrase holds weight today. This week, the Queens Hip-Hop legend announced the ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL coming later this summer in the rapper’s home borough.

On Monday (April 4), the artist born James Todd Smith announced the music festival that shares the namesake with his pioneering single, lifestyle brand, and radio station.

The stacked lineup includes Ladies Love Cool James himself alongside DJ Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil’ Kim, The Diplomats, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E., and the Digable Planets. Other acts are expected to be added to this already stellar lineup. Hosting the affairs at Forest Hills Stadium will be Roxanne Shanté, with sounds provided by DJ Mister Cee and DJ Scratch.

Yesterday, LL and Roxanne announced the lineup live on air on Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM, stoking the excitement from fans as expected while chatting up some of the featured performers.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” LL COOL J offered in a statment. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome LL COOL J home to Queens for this special event that celebrates the genre and the culture as a whole,” Mike Luba, AEG SVP Global Touring and the executive behind the rehabilitation and revival of Forest Hills Stadium added. “The borough has played such a vital role in Hip-Hop history and being able to host this day of music from this group of music icons is an honor.”

“The Rock The Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of Hip-Hop,” Roxanne Shanté concluded. “With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making Hip-Hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby.”

Pre-sale tickets for the event can be purchased now at www.rockthebellsfestival.com with GA tickets going to the wider public this coming Friday (April 8) at 10 AM EST. There are VIP tiers available as well offering various expected perks such as a VIP lounge and more. A portion of sales will be donated to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx.

