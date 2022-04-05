Kid Cudi Joins Cast Of John Woo’s ‘Silent Night’

Fans of John Woo films are well aware that the famed director has a penchant for action films, and an upcoming feature currently in production promises more of the same. Joining the cast of Woo’s Silent Night offering is Kid Cudi, who continues to show off his impressive acting chops.

Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, will join the cast of Silent Night alongside Joel Kinnaman, Harold Torres, and Catalina Sandino Moreno as reported by the good folks at Deadline. The film centers on Goldlock, played by Kinnaman, a father seeking vengeance on gang members who killed his son in the crossfire. In the film, Cudi will play Det. Dennis Vassel.

Silent Night is currently on location in Mexico City and working from a screenplay written by Robert Lynn. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are listed as producers while Capstone’s Christian Mercuri and A Better Tomorrow Films’ Lori Tilkin are also named. Executive producers are David Haring of Capstone, Joe Gatta, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Mike Gabrawy, and Will Flynn of Thunder Road.

“Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating,” Gatta said of Cudi. “He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Kid Cudi’s acting credits of late include the Netflix hit Don’t Look Up, X, and HBO’s Westworld and We Are Who We Are. Cudi is also priming a directorial debut for Netflix with the film Teddy, produced by Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z. Cudi will also star in the film.

