Wack 100 Says The Game Is About To Drop A Record Dissing Eminem

A few weeks ago The Game made some waves when he stated that he was a superior artist to Eminem. And while Slim Shady is remaining mum on Chuck Taylor’s proclamation, he might have to stand up for himself sometime soon if what Wack 100 just said happens to be true.

During a recent conversation on Clubhouse, Wack 100 revealed that The Game is gearing up to drop a song dissing Eminem after being asked what Game’s first single was going to be introducing to the masses.

“We starting a fire. The Black Slim Shady is coming. That n***a better be ready because this n***a done went crazy… The Black Slim Shady is coming for Eminem,” Game said.

Though Wack wouldn’t elaborate on what kind of bars Game had in the chamber for Eminem, 100 did point out Em’s recent lackluster diss records towards Machine Gun Kelly and Nick Cannon as examples of how far Em has fallen off in the battle category in recent years. Well, he’s not wrong.

While we wait to see if Game actually drops an Em diss record, it’s worth noting that Game’s been asking for a Verzuz with the Hip-Hop legend for quite some time now and this could just be a move to incentivize Em to accept his challenge to take the stage to go song-for-song with the Compton representative. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, but it sure would be interesting to see how Eminem would respond to a Game diss record.

Ultimately, do Hip-Hop fans even want this battle to take place? Would anyone really pay attention? Depends on how dope the diss records are and how creative (or disrespectful) The Game and Eminem can get.

Do y’all think The Game should be dropping an Eminem diss record? Are y’all even interested in one? Let us know in the comments section below.

