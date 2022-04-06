Even though the pandemic is far from over, music concerts and other annual events are returning regardless of the number of COVID infections in your city.

ROCK THE BELLS is the latest music festival to make it’s return and this year’s lineup will feature some Hip-Hop OG’s, triple OG’s and just flat out icons taking to the stage this summer to celebrate our favorite culture. Taking to IG to announce this year’s lineup, ROCK THE BELLS will be hosted by Roxanne Shanté and will feature performances by the likes of LL Cool J, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, N.O.R.E, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Jadakiss, The Diplomats, and Ice Cube. What’s the chances Jadakiss battles Dip Set all over again? Just sayin.’

Keep in mind, those are just the first names announced as more are expected to joint the festivities in Forest Hills Stadium in Queens come August 6th.

According to HypeBeast, LL Cool J couldn’t be bringing this event to his hometown of Queens, NY.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” LL Cool J said. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

The “Rock The Bells” rapper is obviously counting down the days.

What do y’all think of this year’s Rock The Bells lineup? Will you be checking it out come this Summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

The 2022 Rock The Bells Lineup Has Been Revealed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

