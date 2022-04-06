Fat Joe Announces Forthcoming Memoir ‘The Book of Jose’ [Video]

Fat Joe is taking his pen game to the publishing industry. He has announced that he will be releasing his first ever book later this year.

As per Vibe Magazine the South Bronx native is set to publish his official memoir in the coming months. On Tuesday, April 5 he announced the release to the world. Titled The Book Of Jose he says the book will give the world his real story, the good, the bad and the ugly. “The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career. It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey,” he said in a formal statement.

In an Instagram post he elaborated further on the what his fans can expect. “It is the most incredible read you will ever read in your life. This isn’t just a rapper’s story. This is talking about everything; police brutality, drug abuse, selling drugs, hustling, getting locked up, getting framed, getting betrayed, depression, Hip-Hop’s greatest moments” he revealed.

This book comes via Roc Lit 101; a subsidiary of Roc Nation. Roc Lit 101 is set to release a memoir from Yo Gotti this year as well as a criminal justice themed work from Meek Mill. The Book of Jose is currently available for pre-order here.

