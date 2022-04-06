Will Smith’s meltdown at the Oscars has been the talk of the town ever since last Sunday night and while many felt Chris Rock earned that Big Willy slap he ended up getting, others felt that Will should’ve held onto that pimp hand for one August Alsina.

Now a week after the slap hear ’round the world, the singer with whom Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to having an “entanglement” with is once again hinting at his affair with Will Smith’s wife in a new song dubbed “Shake The World.” Alluding to the backlash he caught when his affair with Jada was revealed, right out the gate August rapped “I heard I was canceled / Well, let’s speak on that / Red dot on my back / I became a target / And I’m flawed but flawless / That’s what makes me August.”

Lowkey cocky if you ask us. Still, Alsina wasn’t done referencing the highlight of his career (so far) and in the song said “I heard it’s some shit that’s about to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator / Well, of course some shit was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

Now, he could just be using the hype around the Chris Rock slap to build some buzz for his latest cut, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s poking at Will Smith in hopes of getting hands put on himself too. While Chris Rock hasn’t sued Will Smith for that embarrassing moment that will live in infamy, we feel like August would sue the pants off of Will should the Bad Boys actor ever lay a finger on him. Could be quite lucrative to have Will Smith slap you up. Just sayin.’

You gotta wonder how this’ll land with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett. Will they care or are they past this?

Check out the cut below and let us know your thoughts on the song and whether or not August is referencing his affair with the Set It Off actress.

August Alsina Alludes To Jada Pinkett Smith Affair In New Song Because Of Course was originally published on hiphopwired.com

