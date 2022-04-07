Black Woman Poets Who Changed The World

Poetry is a form of art that has been used to heal, inform and empower people for centuries. Whether it’s literature, a spoken word performance, or even music, the art form acts as a catalyst to shed light on a plethora of ideas and feelings surrounding social justice issues, economic or societal conditions, as well as historic revolutions. Women have been at the forefront of poetry since the dawn of time, beginning with Enheduanna, the daughter of the Mesopotamian king Sargon of Akkad, who has been regarded as the earliest known woman author and poet, according to several sources.
There was also Marie de France who composed the first lais- a medieval type of short tale in French literature that is usually in octosyllabic verses. Marie’s work was notable for celebrating love and individuality of character, packed with vivid descriptions of life in the 12th century.
Over the last decade, women have continued to innovate and propel the creative art form to new and innovative heights. In honor of National Poetry Month, let’s take a look at five Black female poets who have changed the world with their colorful words.
The revered author rose to prominence after releasing I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings in 1969, but Angelou has published a wide range of bestselling books and is the recipient of more than 30 honorary degrees and awards. In 1992, the famous poet made history at the Presidential Inauguration of Bill Clinton after she read, “On the Pulse of Morning,” becoming the first African American woman to write and present a poem for the historic event. Former President Barack Obama honored Angelou with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 and she also was given the 2013 Literarian Award for her contributions to writing and poetry. The late poet’s classic, And Still I Rise, captures the indomitable spirit of Black people globally who face adversity and systems of oppression.
Amanda Gorman
Youth poet Amanda Gorman shined during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration as she read her empowering piece, “The Hill We Climb” – a poem filled with calls for unity and justice while building toward a brighter future. At 22-years-old, Gorman became the youngest poet to present an inaugural reading, following in the powerful footsteps of past presenters including Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander.
Aja Monet
In 2007, the Cuban-Jamaican poet and activist became the youngest recipient of the Nuyorican Poets Café Grand Slam Championship at the age of 19. She’s also the last woman to receive the coveted award since then. Monet has garnered praise for her poetry collection My Mother Was a Freedom Fighter- an ode to mothers, daughters, and sisters, who Monet refers to as “the tiny gods who fight to change the world.” The NAACP Image Award nominee uses captivating and powerful language to tackle issues of racism and genocide but also love, motherhood, spirituality, and Black joy.
Audre Lorde
Audre Lorde was an American writer, feminist, womanist, librarian, and civil rights, activist. She was a self-described “black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet,” who dedicated both her life and her creative talent to confronting and addressing injustices of racism, classism, and homophobia. In the book Black Women Writers, Lorde said she used poetry as a way to communicate her thoughts, according to the Poetry Foundation.
“I used to speak in poetry. I would read poems, and I would memorize them. People would say, well what do you think, Audre. What happened to you yesterday? And I would recite a poem and somewhere in that poem would be a line or a feeling I would be sharing. In other words, I literally communicated through poetry. And when I couldn’t find the poems to express the things I was feeling, that’s what started me writing poetry, and that was when I was twelve or thirteen,” said the New York native of her early beginnings.
Lorde used evocative and stunning language to address issues of protest and police brutality in her early collection of poems including The First Cities (1968), Cables to Rage (1970), and From a Land Where Other People Live (1972), which was nominated for a National Book Award.
Sonia Sanchez
The American poet, writer, and professor was a leading figure in the Black Arts Movement and has written over a dozen books of poetry, short stories, and critical essays among other forms of literature. The poetic star’s debut collection, titled Homecoming, was released in 1969. It criticized “white America” and unpacked ideas of neo-slavery and its social and psychological effects on American Americans. Sanchez was honored with the Pew Fellowship in the arts in 1993 and was awarded the Robert Frost Medal for her poetic contributions in 2001.
SEE ALSO:
Literary Giant Dr. Maya Angelou To Be Featured On The U.S. Quarter
Poll Shows Most Americans Disagree With The Conservative Campaign To Ban Books And Limit Discussions On Race
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
Black Woman Poets Who Changed The World was originally published on newsone.com
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>