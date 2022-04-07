Tory Lanez Claims His Hair Woes Are A Product of Alopecia

Tory Lanez is well aware of your jokes about his hair situation and claims he is suffering from hair loss due to alopecia.

Lanez’s hair became the topic of discussion after he was spotted leaving court after posting bail. For those who need a refresher, the pint-sized Toronto rapper was cuffed and reprimanded into custody after Judge David V. Herriford determined his subtweets were in direct violation of Megan Thee Stallion’s protective order.

A video of Lanez getting into his Lamborgini truck trying to give off “I ain’t go no worry vibes” was shared by reporter Nancy Dillion and folks teed off on his fade and the prominent bald spot on the back of his head. The “Say It” crafter took to Twitter to address the jokes claiming he suffers from alopecia.

“I’m fully aware of the bald spot in the back of my head guys,” Lanez tweeted. “I rap about it all the time … it’s alopecia…. What’s the big deal.”

Technically, he does suffer from alopecia, but in men, it’s commonly called male pattern baldness or androgenic alopecia, per Healthline. So, he’s not wrong. BUT, that didn’t stop people from giving him a side-eye, especially because, unfortunately, we are still “processing” Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett’s bald head due to her dealing with alopecia.

It’s still unclear if Lanez was joking or being serious in the tweet, but he’s got the money to fix his hair issue he truly wanted to. Besides, he’s got more significant problems, like his upcoming trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. That could lead to more of his hair potentially falling out. Just saying.

