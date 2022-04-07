The Weeknd Wants $8.5 Million Payout Ye Was Offered For Coachella

With the news that Ye FKA Kanye West will no longer perform as a headliner for Coachella this year, organizers scrambled quickly to name The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia in his stead. Sources close to the deal say Ye was offered a cool $8.5 million for his appearance and The Weeknd wants the same but it appears there may be some resistance to that agreement.

Page Six caught wind of insider chatter that Coachella organizers didn’t match the terms of Ye’s deal when asking The Weeknd to take the reigns as the headliner for the pair of Sunday night shows. The outlet says that the Canadian crooner born Abel Tesfaye is considering pulling out if he isn’t given the same $8.5 million offer.

Coachella organizers announced early Wednesday that The Weeknd, 32, and house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia will be taking over the rapper’s slots on Sunday, April 17, and Sunday, April 24. But a music source told us the deal wasn’t yet done for the “Blinding Lights” singer.

The source said, “The Weeknd came in at short notice to take Kanye’s top spot. But Phil Anschutz [who owns the Coachella Festival through AEG Live] wanted to hold on to Kanye’s money and pay The Weeknd far less, just a few million. The festival would pocket the rest.”

With a festival losing one of its signature performers in Ye and on the brink of not retaining the services of a formidable replacement in The Weeknd, Coachella is shaping up to be something of a letdown for some fans.

