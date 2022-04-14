Person Shot on DaBaby’s $2.3 Million Estate In North Carolina

CLOSE

It’s been a minute since DaBaby‘s found himself in the middle of a violent altercation and just when you it seemed like the Southern rapper was keeping his nose clean, reports are emerging that someone was shot on his property in North Carolina.

According to Page Six, The Troutman Police Department stated that someone was shot on DaBaby’s impressive $2.3 million dollar estate on Wednesday at 7:45pm. Unfortunately that’s all we know thus far as the police department haven’t provided anymore details as to whether it was an intruder or someone in DaBaby’s inner circle or if DaBaby himself was involved or even home at the time of the shooting.

“Police said “an individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound” was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.”

“This is an “isolated incident” and “there is no threat to the community at large,” police said.”

DaBaby’s only been living at the lavish 8.94 acres property since 2019 and already someone done got clapped on his property. SMH. Naturally DaBaby’s neighbors weren’t too keen on him moving into their neighborhood at the time and their fears might’ve been realized as the “police responded to over 30 calls for various reasons, including burglar alarms going off, noise complaints, and at least two stemming from domestic arguments, per ABC News Radio.”

Damnit, DaBaby!

The Post reached out to police for further comment but have yet to receive anymore information.

