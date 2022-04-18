Tax Day Renews Calls For Economic Equity

CLOSE

As millions of Americans prepare to meet Monday’s tax deadline, some groups are calling for Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to pay their fair share. The Women’s March was among the groups supporting President Biden’s proposed billionaires’ tax.

According to a CNBC report, several corporations continue to avoid paying federal corporate taxes on profits. While it is not technically illegal, at least 55 major corporations pay no corporate taxes.

Chye- Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at NYU Law School, said that the corporate tax breaks are intentional.

“Overall, they cost the federal government roughly $180 billion each year. And for comparison, the corporate tax brings in about $370 billion of revenue a year,” Huang told CNBC. “The federal government estimates that there’s about 40 billion each year in corporate taxes that are clearly owed.”

President Biden seems to be heeding the call. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared a fact sheet about the president’s approach to tax inequities. President Biden requested Congress adjust taxes in the fact sheet so that the wealthiest American households pay at least 20 percent “on all of their income, including unrealized investment income that currently is untaxed.”

In a thread on Twitter, the group Americans for Financial for Reform shared a call to action to address burgeoning CEO pay disparities and raise the corporate tax rate. The current corporate tax rate is 21 percent. The group also cited tax law Professor Dorothy A. Brown’s research on reparations through the tax code to address the racial wealth gap.

Brown also challenged a ProPublica report that framed the disparity in wealth and taxation as a matter of class, disregarding the evident racial disparities in the nation’s millionaires and billionaires. According to Brown, Black billionaires were less than 1 percent and noted that most wealthy Black people have earned income from work, not the same wealth portfolios as their wealthy counterparts. For Brown, focusing on the presence of Black millionaires and billionaires doesn’t mean the system is racially equitable.

“The American system of wealth building is rooted in white supremacy and therefore designed to produce a white Bezos and not a black Bezos,” Brown wrote. “That there are some black billionaires does not mean the system is working — but that due to some extraordinary success, a few black Americans managed to overcome a system designed for white wealth building.”

Last year, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy released a report finding that the current tax level impacts racial equity and inhibits the ability to raise the funding necessary for education, health, childcare, and affordable housing.

“A regressive tax code that asks the least of high-income families will struggle to raise adequate revenues during times when affluent, predominately white families are enjoying an outsized share of all new income growth,” read the report.

As Americans for Tax Fairness tweeted recently, the average American struggles despite economic gains while individual billionaires have increased their wealth during the pandemic.

In addition to demanding corporations pay their fair share of taxes, advocates say the IRS should go after wealthy tax dodgers for enforcement instead of low-income workers. A study from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University found that the IRS audited America’s poorest families, those making under $25,000, at five times that of all other earning groups.

“Even taxpayers with total positive income from $200,000 to $1,000,000 had much lower odds of audit compared with these lowest income wage earners — workers with incomes so low they had claimed an anti-poverty earned tax credit,” read the report.

SEE ALSO:

Biden Administration Set To Extend Pause On Federal Student Loan Payments But Collective Wants Him To Cancel All Debt

What Is Fair Housing Month And Why Is It Important To Black People?

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 1. Malcolm On Peace & Freedom Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Malcolm X On Patriotism Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Malcolm On Love, Understanding And Unity Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Malcolm X On Truth & Justice Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. By Any Means Necessary Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Malcolm X On Capitalism Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Malcolm X On The Media Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Malcolm On Reading Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Malcolm On Human Rights Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Malcolm On Being Influenced By The Media Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Malcolm On Struggling Against Biased Depictions Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today [caption id="attachment_4155621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 20, 2022 — Fifty-seven years after his assassination, Malcolm X remains one of the most influential political figures. His quotes and speeches have been widely shared with new generations feeling the impact of his words each day. Struck down in his prime, Malcolm X was just getting started with the next level of his organizing. More: 20 Malcolm X Quotes Every Black Person Should Know Malcolm's work inspired efforts to build pro-Black movements to uplift Black communities and disrupt white supremacy. A few groups have tried to continue Malcolm's efforts to bring human rights charges against the United States to the United Nations. Whether you know his work from reading "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" or you have seen quotes over the years, Malcolm's lessons and approach to Black struggle offer insights into dealing with present-day adversities. The subject of several documentaries and featured in multiple films, he has been a common figure across pop culture. Many actors have stepped into the role of Brother Malcolm, but there is nothing better than listening to the original himself. His voice has a simple power. Whether in speeches, lectures or debates, Malcolm directly challenged the status quo of white supremacy in places like Oxford Union and Harvard. "Today the Black people in this country have become frustrated, disenchanted, disillusioned and probably more set for action now than ever before-not the kind of action that has been set out for them in the past by some of their supposedly liberal white friends, but the kind of action that will get some kind of immediate results," Malcolm said to a crowd at Harvard in 1964. He founded the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) in mid-1964. Establishing the OAAU represented his shift to work outside the confines of the Nation of Islam. Months before his murder, Malcolm reached out to the leaders of African nations asking for their assistance in bringing his case. According to a 2014 article in the Amsterdam News, he sought to internationalize the plight of Black Americans. Malcolm highlighted the interconnectedness between the newly independent Black nations and Black people struggling for equity in America in his appeal to African leaders. While he was not the first Black person to propose going before the United Nations, his efforts left an impression on organizers for generations to come. Here are 11 quotes and phrases that are still relevant today.

Tax Day Renews Calls For Economic Equity was originally published on newsone.com