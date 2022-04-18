Lizzo “About Damn Time,” Desiigner “Topless” & More | Daily Visuals 4.18.22

CLOSE

Much to the delight of her millions of fans, Lizzo finally returned with a new single last Friday after a lengthy hiatus and she wasted no time dropping a video to accompany her highly anticipated return.

In her newest clip to “About Damn Time,” Lizzo attends a “Stressed & Sexy Support Group” and when she’s called onto to share about her stressed and sexy mindset, she busts out into a song and dance that unfolds all throughout the building. Pretty fun video altogether.

Desiigner meanwhile continues to keep it pushing and reclaim the “Panda” buzz that has since been squandered and in his latest clip to “Topless” gets in a cage match with two thick young women who’d any man would love to be pinned by.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Drumma Boy, Ludacris and Snow Tha Product, Key Flock featuring Cardi B, Dougie B and Bory 300, Bas featuring Gunna, and more.

LIZZO – “ABOUT DAMN TIME”

DESIIGNER – “TOPLESS”

DRUMMA BOY, LUDACRIS & SNOW THA PRODUCT – “I SAID WHAT I SAID”

KEY FLOCK FT. CARDI B, DOUGIE B & BORY 300 – “SHAKE IT”

BAS FT. GUNNA – “[ADMIRE HER]”

KENNY MURRAY – “LEECHES”

JAY CRITCH – “SPIN NO BLOCKS”

DEEBABY FT. NOCAP – “FREE NOW”

