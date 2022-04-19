Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Mother Of NBA Youngboy’s Child

CLOSE

Yaya Mayweather has officially pleaded guilty to stabbing NBA YoungBoy‘s child’s mother.

As reported by The Shade Room, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the 21-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather Jr., appeared in court and plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother to one of NBA Youngboy’s children.

According to court documents, obtained by XXL, Mayweather Jr. entered her plea in Harris County Court in Houston for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the April 2020 incident.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” Mayweather’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, told the publication in an exclusive statement. “The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior. Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her. This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems.”

As previously reported, back in April 2020, NBA YoungBoy and Jacobs were at his home when Yaya arrived at the residence leading to an argument. The verbal altercation shifted into the kitchen where Mayweather grabbed two knives. Jacobs reportedly stepped towards Mayweather leading to Iyanna rushing the woman with one of the knives. Jacobs told police that she didn’t feel the first knife stabbing her, but then Mayweather stabbed her with the second knife–resulting in her arrest.

Mayweather is due in court on June 16 for sentencing.

