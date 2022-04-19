Panera Launches Unlimited Sip Club Program, Contest To Win T-Pain’s Gold Chalice

CLOSE

Panera struck gold with its monthly Coffee Club subscription services with over 600,000 subscribers using the hot and iced beverage service. On Tuesday (April 19), the company expanded its monthly program by launching the Unlimited Sip Club and partnered with T-Pain to offer a chance at winning a lavish gold chalice to boot.

Panera billed the Unlimited Sip Club last the first and only monthly subscription service in the restaurant industry aimed toward unlimited self-serve beverages. For $10.99 a month, subscribers can enjoy an unlimited run of all 27 of Panera’s drink offerings, including hot and iced coffee, lemonade, fountain beverages, and Panera’s new Charged Lemonades.

If you want in on the Unlimited Sip Club, Panera is offering members of MyPanera®, Panera’s free loyalty program, a free trial run between now and July 4 to those who sign up today. Subscribers have until May 6 to hop on the free offer of the Unlimited Sip Club.

T-Pain linked up with Panera to create a one-of-one 24-karat gold-plated chalice designed by celebrity jewel designer Greg Yunga exclusively for NTWRK. The first 1,000 people to sign up to win the chalice will also get a free three-month subscription to the Unlimited Sip Club on behalf of Teddy Pender-Pain.

Folks can sign up on NTWRK today to enter the drawing for the chalice. On April 21, a live driving kicks off at 6:30 PM ET and can be viewed on NTWRK as well.

To learn more about Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club, click here.

To enter the drawing for T-Pain’s gold chalice, click here.

Photo: Panera/NTWRK

