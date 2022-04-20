Bad Boy Records Legend Machine Gun Kelly Directing Stoner Film Starring Himself, Pete Davidson & Megan Fox

CLOSE

Machine Gun Kelly went from a rapper to a pop star and is now looking to add “director” to his portfolio as MSN is reporting that the music artist is set to direct his first feature film and he’s going to be casting some of his closest confidants to make it happen.

Taking to IG to make the announcement, MGK will be starring in a film he wrote and directed alongside Mod Sun dubbed Good Mourning, which will serve as a stoner comedy for those who partake in the sweet love that can be found in Mary Jane. Boasting appearances from his fiancée, Megan Fox and close personal friend, Pete Davidson, the film already seems to be in the can as Kelly wrote it’ll be in “theaters soon!” and asked fans if they want to see a trailer.

Though details about the film are scarce, the film revolves around a movie star named London Ransom, whose “world is turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture” according to IMDB. While that isn’t much to work with, Good Mourning is being produced by Cedar Park Studios and distributed by Open Road Films who seem to have a lot of faith in the film’s success.

“We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch,” CEO of Open Road Films, Tom Ortenberg, said on Thursday, April 14. “Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

One thing we can be sure of is that if Pete Davidson’s in it, best believe Kanye West won’t be supporting it. Mess around he might have Machine Gun Kelly in his crosshairs next for helping his rival get more exposure or something.

