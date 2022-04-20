CLOSE

Weedmaps, the leading service for folks looking to procure their cannabis products legally, launched a new original docuseries with one of Hip-Hop’s brightest minds. The four-part series, Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike, features the Run The Jewels star as he travels to four big-city locations to discuss the finer points of cannabis and culture.

Working in partnership with VICE Media Group and created and produced by Wheelhouse, Killer Mike travels to Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York City, and Chicago. While cannabis is definitely the impetus of the stops, Mike, birth name Michael Render, digs into local dispensaries and comedy shows while kicking it with the locals as they break down the finer points of the culture.

“Tumbleweeds has been a fun show to be a part of. Getting a chance to smoke a plant my mom and I love, hang out and laugh with hilarious comedians, all while frequenting local businesses and art installations — you’ll never hear me complain about my job!” said Killer Mike in a statement.

“As the original online marketplace for cannabis consumers and businesses, we have always been committed to elevating voices that power the cannabis community, drive social equity, and further legalization,” Juanjo Feijoo, CMO and COO of Weedmaps, added. “The intersection of comedy, local culture and cannabis is a natural fit as all are driven by shared values of creativity, discovery and connection.”

Check out the trailer for Tumbleweeds with Killer Mike below. Because it is age-restricted, just hit that link below. And yes, the show is making its debut today (April 20) on 420.

To learn more about to show, including air times for episodes, click here.

—

Photo: Weedmaps/Wheelhouse

Weedmaps Debuts New Docuseries ‘Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: